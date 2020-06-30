Julian Daniel Clarke III
August, 1947-June, 2020
Carmel Highlands
Julian Daniel Clarke III died peacefully at home in Carmel Highlands on Monday, June 22 at 1:09 p.m. of a rare brain disease. He was surrounded by the loving support of his family, who had the privilege of accompanying this extraordinary man to the end of his journey in this life. He was 72 years old, and was a resident of Carmel Highlands for forty years.
Dan was born in Fort Sheridan, Illinois on August 29, 1947. His family settled on the Monterey Peninsula in 1964, where he graduated as valedictorian from Junipero Serra High School before attending Santa Clara University to obtain a degree in business. He then spent four years in the Navy, where he served as an officer aboard the USS Kitty Hawk before returning to SCU for a law degree. After practicing law for many years, he and his wife owned a small local business, and he prepared taxes for over two decades. He also enjoyed working in building and real estate development.
He was an avid sailor, and loved the escape and adventure offered by the sea. He sailed with his family to and from Hawaii multiple times, and was a member of the Monterey Peninsula Yacht Club for forty years.
He is survived by his wife, Anna Boles, who loved and supported him for 41 years, his beloved children Adam (Joanna) and Krista (Lance), and his adorable and perfect grandchildren, Adelaide, Wyatt, Iris, and Silas. He is also survived by his siblings, Patricia Clarke Benassi, Barbara Josserand, and Christopher Clarke.
Dan graced all who knew him with his kindness, generosity, wisdom, and love. So many lives are richer for having known him. He was endlessly supportive of the many people fortunate enough to know him, and he both encouraged and inspired family and friends to cultivate their talents and become their best selves. His warmth, kind counsel, and depth of knowledge were universally valued and appreciated. He touched so many lives, and he will be dearly missed.
In the best interest of everyone's health and safety in the current pandemic, we will not be holding a service at this time.
To see the full obituary, and to share you own memories, condolences, and photos, please visit https://www.forevermissed.com/julian-daniel-clarke/stories. In lieu of flowers, the family requests charitable contributions in memory of Dan to be made to Brain Support Network, www.brainsupportnetwork.org, PO Box 7264, Menlo Park, CA 94026.
