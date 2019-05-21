Julie "Jules" Ann Dalman

March 17, 1941 - May 11, 2019

Salinas

Julie Ann Dalman, died May 11, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her husband, family and dear friends.

Julie, known as "Jules" to her friends and "Besta" to her five grandchildren, was born March 17, 1941 in Salinas, California; the only child of Louis and Hazel Mortensen. She attended local area schools and graduated from Salinas High School in 1958. She attended Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri and Mills College in San Francisco, California.

Julie was a tireless and prolific philanthropist. She was involved in numerous charitable organizations including the Junior League, Legal Services for Seniors, Co-Founder of Salinas Valley Friends of Hospice, and The Boys and Girls Club of Monterey County for which she was instrumental in raising the funds to build the Boys and Girls Club Facility in Salinas. She was also a lifelong fan and frequent sponsor of the California Rodeo. She never missed a single California Rodeo.

Julie had a passion for world travel; spending time in Baja, California; golfing; entertaining; and playing cards with her many friends. She belonged to several social clubs including the Night Caps, Lemon Drop Ladies Bridge Club and the Toro Traders Ladies Investment Club. However, Julie's family was what mattered most to her and her five grandchildren were an endless source of pride and joy.

Julie met and married her husband, William Dalman in 2005. They shared a love for travel, golf, good times with friends, and their beloved dogs.

Julie was preceded in death by her parents Louis and Hazel, her first husband, Thomas Burnett, and her second husband, John Matuszek.

Julie is survived by her husband, William Dalman, son, Chris Burnett (Tina), daughter Kelly Cobb, son, Ross Burnett (Amy) and her five grandchildren, Morgan "Blake," Logan, Caden, Eden and Ellison.

She will be profoundly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her family invites her friends and loved ones to a celebration of her spectacularly, well lived life May 22, 2019 at The Corral de Tierra Country Club located at 81 Corral De Tierra Road in Salinas, California from 1:00 to 4:00 in the afternoon.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations in memory of Julie be made to The Boys and Girls Club of Monterey County, Hospice of Monterey County, the , or the .





