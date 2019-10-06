Home

Julius Guzman


1930 - 2019
Julius Guzman Obituary
Julius Guzman
June 1st, 1930 – September 12th, 2019
Monterey
Julius David Guzman (Dave), age 89, was born in Wahiawa Oahu, Hawaii to Falisa Geronimo and Julio Guzman. Dave proudly served in the United States Army for 24 years with one tour in the Korean War, and two tours in the Vietnam War. He was beloved by his family and friends, leaving behind 4 daughters and 2 sons, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Dave showed his love for friends and family through cooking. Every year Dave would spend his Thanksgiving and Christmas Day helping Meals on Wheels serve hundreds of needy family's meals. Anyone interested in donating in Dave's name, please visit Meals on Wheels.


View the online memorial for Julius Guzman
Published in The Monterey Herald on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
