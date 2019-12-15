|
June Duran Stock
June 10, 1919 - Nov. 23, 2019
Pebble Beach
Born in Los Angeles to Dr. Willis W. and Ethel M. Clark, June married Frank Duran of Grayson, Canada in 1940. Frank died in a tragic plane crash in 1986. In 1989 she married local educator/actor/director Morgan Stock. June received a bachelor's degree from the University of Southern California, and later earned a LL.B degree from La Salle Extension University.
Her father was a pioneer in the development of standardized education tests and her mother formed California Test Bureau in 1926. June worked in all aspects of the company up to administrative vice president. In 1960 the company moved from Los Angeles to Monterey. In 1965 it was sold and became CTB/McGraw-Hill. June was Assistant Vice President dealing with intellectual properties, author contracts and legislative issues. She chaired the Test Committee of the Association of American Publishers and later published "The Twenty Five Cents Gamble" a book about the educational testing business and the role of her parents in its development.
Throughout her life she was active in community and politically related activities. She was on both the Monterey County and State Republican Central Committees. She was a board member of Monterey Chamber of Commerce, First National Bank, Pebble Beach Property Owners, Del Monte Forest Foundation, Monterey College of Law, among others. She served as a trustee of Monterey Peninsula College and CHOMP, and was a volunteer mediator for the Monterey County Conflict Resolution and Mediation Center. She was on the Board of the Willis W. and Ethel M. Clark Foundation. Established in 1953 the Foundation is dedicated to developing projects of community benefit, including awarding annual Investment in Community Fellowships.
In 2015 she was honored as the National Philanthropy Day philanthropist of the year and in 2017 Montage Health Foundation recognized June for her philanthropy and acknowledged her many years of support to a diverse number of charities. She was an inspiration and mentor to many.
June is survived by her children Timothy Duran and Patricia Duran, and Morgan Stock's children, David, Brian, Kevin and Maggie and their families.
A lifelong respect for nature and its symbiotic relationships, she wanted to share a poem by Francis Thompson. "All things by immortal power, near or far, to each other linked are, that thou canst not stir a flower without troubling a star."
A Celebration of Life will be held January 18, 2020 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Monterey Peninsula Country Club's Great Room. Donations can be made to the Del Monte Forest Conservancy. Family requests no flowers.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Dec. 15, 2019