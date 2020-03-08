|
Karen Greenwald Weill
May 11, 1956 - February 19, 2020
Monterey
Karen Greenwald Weill, a lifelong resident of the Monterey Peninsula, passed away on February 19, 2020, at age 63 after a five-year battle with cancer. She will be remembered by all who knew her as a caring, giving soul.
Karen attended Monte Vista, Walter Colton, and graduated from Monterey High School in 1974. She then went off to college to Sonoma State to study marine biology before transferring to Emerson College in Boston, following in the footsteps of her grandmother. At Emerson College she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communications, and later in life she earned a Master of Library Science degree at San Jose State.
Over the course of her work career, Karen had sales, administrative and marketing jobs, conducted cable media research, and worked for the county libraries and as a library assistant at Salinas Valley State Prison.
Karen was an active member of St. Mary's-by-the-Sea in Pacific Grove where she served as a Sunday school teacher and assisted with a food distribution program for the homeless called Christian Social Concerns. She was active as a Brownies and Girl Scout leader, as well as a member of the AAUW.
Karen is survived by her husband of 34 years, Jeffrey, two children, Alexander and Erica, and by sister Kathryn Greenwald and brother John Greenwald.
Karen leaves behind countless friends, a loving extended family, and a wealth of treasured memories. May she rest in peace.
There will be a Memorial Service March 21, 2020 at St. Mary's-by-the-Sea in Pacific Grove at 2pm, with a reception following at Edward's Hall at the church.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Monterey County Food Bank or St. Mary's Christian Social Concerns.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Mar. 8, 2020