Karen Samora Mahaney Low
August 11, 1953 - August 10, 2020
Pacific Grove
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Karen Samora Mahaney Low the day before her 67th birthday.
Karen is survived by her children Sarah (Matt) Borek and Frank Mahaney, plus her two grandsons Chase and Reed Borek. Also surviving Karen are two sisters, Victoria (Luke) Phillips and Katie (Jack) Henden, nephew Chris (Crystal) Henden who recently passed, nieces Kacey (Phil) Giammanco, Keri (Bobby) Dillard, cousin Toni (Rick) Slater was a favorite to get into mischief with from early on, the Mahaney family who stayed close to her heart and many other family members and loved ones.
Karen was born to Frank G. and Bertha C. Samora at Carmel Hospital on August 11, 1953. She was the youngest of three sisters and was raised in the family home located in the Del Monte Park area of Pacific Grove. She loved her hometown of Pacific Grove and graduated from P.G. High School in 1971. While attending school, she made many life-long friends and the family often attended St. Angela's Merici Catholic Church. When she was a toddler she wore gold-rimmed glasses, which she disliked, but others found endearing. She faced many eye surgeries in her early years and the March of Dimes came to her parent's aid. That became one of her favorite charities as an adult; one of many. Karen was also a majorette for many years which she greatly enjoyed being a part of. Even as an adult, she always kept her trusty baton next to her bed just in case she needed it.
Karen was always a nature lover. She loved Big Sur and Arroyo Seco in particular, where the family camped often for summer vacation. She loved her family and friends, gardening, cooking, playing cards and board games, animals, and music. She visited the beach as often as possible, studying and exploring the tide pools and collected treasured seashells, especially abalone. Her favorite time of the day was sunset and her childhood bedroom enjoyed a perfect view of it. She was always a talented and creative person. Her love of art began in her youth and she cultivated that strength throughout her life focusing on painting. She was a part of the Monterey Peninsula Art Foundation Gallery on Cannery Row, the Central Coast Art Association, in charge of their monthly newsletter for many years and the Pacific Grove Art Center. She recently won first place for a painting she did in a showcase. It was just one of her many personal gifts.
Karen was known for her nurturing and thoughtful nature. She was loving, generous and often helped her neighbors and family. Karen enjoyed volunteering and delivered meals to elderly citizens for many years. Her door was always open and she helped people whenever she could. She held different jobs throughout her life; some included homemaker, bookkeeper, hairdresser and artist. She loved and cherished being a mom and grandmother the most. Sarah and Frank had a wonderful childhood and grew up knowing they were loved, the importance of family and hard work, to live by the golden rule and to always do what was right, even if it wasn't easy. She spent many nights' playing cards games with her special son-in-law Matthew, whom she greatly adored and considered one of her own kids. She was known as "Grammy K" to her grandchildren Chase and Reed. They had a special bond and she was a big part of their young lives. Karen found great joy in coming to their school performances, sporting events and they especially looked forward to their story time together when she would read the Bernstein Bears collection to them.
Karen lived a selfless life and greatly cherished her family and friends. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Due to current restrictions, a celebration of life will not be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, Karen's family suggests making a donation to the Pacific Grove High School Alumni Association, the American Cancer Society
or the Monterey Peninsula Art Foundation Gallery. We would like to thank our family and friends for their overwhelming support during this difficult time. View the online memorial for Karen Samora Mahaney Low