|
|
Karen Woodward
May 29, 1947 - August 16, 2019
Carmel Valley
Karen Woodward passed away unexpectedly on September 16, and we struggle together to accept her loss. She grew up in Glendale, California and graduated from Arizona State University with a degree in Fine Arts. She met her husband Reid on a blind date, and they found they both loved photography, animals, Native Culture, and rocks. Shortly after they married, they took off with a small camping trailer to travel the country and visit family from Arizona to Maine, struck by the beauty of this country and looking for their place in it, before settling in Carmel Valley in 1973. Their daughter May was born in 1975 and when May entered All Saints' Day School, she embraced the school and families, and she directed her energy into making it shine brighter. Karen delighted in school projects, teaching children to see, to sew, to draw, to paint, and to craft. She worked as Outreach Coordinator for over ten years with Chaplain Fr. Paul Danielson. She became the Costume Director for the school's annual Shakespeare Play. She and her mother Kathryn pulled together a great team to produce The All Saints' Family Cookbook.
Karen was also a well-loved member of the local P.E.O. Chapter PG, serving at every level and working on many philanthropic projects with her P.E.O. Sisters. Karen was one of the original supporters of the SPCA Wildlife Center and its fundraising efforts with Anne and Rod Mills. She was also one of the original board members of Nancy's Project, working tirelessly to bag pinto beans and distribute other food, clothing, and support to Farm Labor Families in the Salinas Valley. Most of her work on these projects was behind the scenes. She was truly the "wind beneath many sets of wings" in her corner of the world.
Karen loved taking time off and camping with Reid, exploring parks and new places in the southwest, including many deserted Native sites.
Karen is survived by her husband of 48 years, Reid, her daughter May, her brother Chip Hughes, and her sisters Barbara Stokes and Judy Michener. Her family and friends are filled with love and gratitude for her many-faceted and generous life. Her daily joys were her dogs Max and Madi, her cat Cowgirl, and her garden and frog pond.
Please join her family for a Celebration of Karen's Life on Sunday, October 20th at 2 - 5pm at the Carmel Valley Trail & Saddle Club, located at 85 E. Garzas Road in Carmel Valley, where tributes will begin at 3pm. Donations may be made to the SPCA of Monterey County Wildlife Center or Nancy's Project, P.O. Box 1, Monterey, California, 93942-0001.
View the online memorial for Karen Woodward
Published in The Monterey Herald on Oct. 4, 2019