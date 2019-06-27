Katharine Butler

March 15, 1925 - June 17, 2019

Monterey

Kay was born to Talbot John Howell Gorrell and Katharine Parmenter Gorrell in Chicago Heights, Illinois. She married Joseph Franklin Butler (Joe) in 1943 and settled in Kalamazoo, Michigan where they would have their three children – Kathy, Andy, and Paul.

Kay had an illustrious career advancing education and research on communication disorders. She held professorships at Western Michigan University, San Jose State University, and Syracuse University. She served two terms as president of the American Speech–Language–Hearing Association and one term as president of the California Speech–Language–Hearing Association. She was the founder and editor of the influential peer-review journal, Topics in Language Disorders. She was a remarkable mentor, leader, collaborator, and friend to colleagues.

Kay was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed cooking gourmet meals and was the organizing force behind many memorable family vacations and trips abroad.

Kay is survived by her sons Andy and Paul, nine grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, her son-in-law Clyde and her daughter-in-law Cindy. She is predeceased by her husband, Joe, her daughter, Kathy, and her brothers, John and Ralph.

A celebration of Kay's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 14th at 10551 Hidden Mesa Pl, Monterey, CA 93940. It will be followed by a burial at sea in the Monterey Bay.





