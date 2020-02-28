Monterey Herald Obituaries
The Paul Mortuary
390 Lighthouse Ave
Pacific Grove, CA 93950
(831) 375-4191
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Carmel Mission Basilica
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
Carmel Mission Basilica
Katherine Elinor Laiolo


1927 - 2020
Katherine Elinor Laiolo Obituary
Katherine Elinor Laiolo
Oct. 24, 1927 ~ Feb. 22, 2020
Carmel by-the-Sea, CA
Katherine Elinor Shaughnessy Laiolo, age 92, widow of Bernard F. Laiolo, died at her home.
Visitation and recitation of the Rosary will begin at 9:00 AM next Monday, March 2 followed by Mass of the Resurrection at 10:00 AM, both at Carmel Mission Basilica.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in Elinor's memory are suggested to The Carmel Foundation, PO Box 1050, Carmel, CA, 93921. Please visit www.thepaulmortuary.com to sign Elinor's guest book and leave messages for her family.


Published in The Monterey Herald on Feb. 28, 2020
