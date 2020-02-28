|
|
Katherine Elinor Laiolo
Oct. 24, 1927 ~ Feb. 22, 2020
Carmel by-the-Sea, CA
Katherine Elinor Shaughnessy Laiolo, age 92, widow of Bernard F. Laiolo, died at her home.
Visitation and recitation of the Rosary will begin at 9:00 AM next Monday, March 2 followed by Mass of the Resurrection at 10:00 AM, both at Carmel Mission Basilica.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in Elinor's memory are suggested to The Carmel Foundation, PO Box 1050, Carmel, CA, 93921. Please visit www.thepaulmortuary.com to sign Elinor's guest book and leave messages for her family.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Feb. 28, 2020