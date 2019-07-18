Katherine Estrem Rustad

March 24, 1923 - July 15, 2019

Monterey, CA

Kayt died July 15, 2019 at the Ave Maria Nursing Facility at the age of 96. She was born in Fergus Falls, MN to Dr. Carl O. Estrem and Edith Thorpe Estrem. She graduated from Concordia College in Moorhead, MN and later did graduate work at the University of Minnesota. After a career teaching English and Latin in Melbourne, FL, Kayt married James Riley Rustad, also from Fergus Falls. The two raised their family in Ogden, UT, Northridge CA, Salinas, CA, and Bloomfield Hills, MI before retiring to Sun City AZ and spending their summers at their lake home back in Fergus Falls. Kayt was an accomplished artist and had a life-long love of painting and sculpting. She was preceded in death by her husband Jim and is survived by two sons, Robert (Marcy) Rustad of Carmel and Richard (Caralynn) Rustad of Commerce, MI. She is also survived by four loving grandchildren: Emily, Riley, Peter, and Brita.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 20, 2:00 pm at St. Phillips Lutheran Church, 8065 Carmel Valley Rd, Carmel.





