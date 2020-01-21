|
Katherine Margret Maris
March 13, 1924 - Nov. 30, 2019
Monterey
Katherine M. Maris, age 95, passed over to God on 11/30/2019. Born in Thompsonville, CT., to a large Lithuanian family who immigrated to the USA for a better life. She always maintained her Catholic faith and ambition to set a good example.
She enlisted in the Navy, where she met her best friend and later husband, Thomas G. Maris in 1951.
For 63 years, they forged a prosperous life together. Raising four children, Thomas M., Timothy (predeceased), Patrick and Shannon. She also leaves behind many nieces/nephews from her many siblings.
A Mass will be celebrated in her name at a later date. She is finally, reunited with her sweetheart, Thomas G. Maris in heavenly eternity.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Jan. 21, 2020