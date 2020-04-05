|
|
Katherine Millham Latimer
January 11, 1942 - March 22, 2020
Carmel
Kate Latimer died peacefully at home in Carmel, California on March 22 at the age of 78, the end of a full life of blessings. A graduate of Vassar College, Simmons School of Social Work, and Yale Divinity School, Kate was a minister of the United Church of Christ, a welcoming presence well-known for her poetic sermons on life's joys and sorrows, and best known as a warm friend.
Kate was equally fond of study in Hebrew and of working with her hands in all ways—and always enjoyed singing with others above all. Kate is survived by her dear husband of 55 years, Arthur; her children Andrew, Barney, and Jane; her grandchildren Leo and Suzy; her sisters Lucia, Alida, Ellen, Clodagh, Geraldine, Tirza, and Françoise; her brothers Peter, Ki, and Tony; her many nieces and nephews; and many friends old and new. Each was her favorite, and all were deeply loved.
Our memorial to Kate may be best found in generous kindness to all those around us in need and distress.
Condolences may be written to the family at
www.bermudezfamilyfunerals.com
View the online memorial for Katherine Millham Latimer
Published in The Monterey Herald on Apr. 5, 2020