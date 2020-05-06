Kathleen Ann Hart Douhan
1950 - 2020
Kathleen Ann Hart Douhan
October 25, 1950 - April 17, 2020
Fresno
Kathy Douhan, 69, died peacefully in her sleep on April 17, 2020 at home in Fresno, CA after a short illness. She was born October 25, 1950 in Salinas, CA to Don and Barbara Hart.
Kathy is survived by Kelly, her husband of near 30 years, sons, Matthew (Michael Gray) of Monterey and Micole (Jennifer) Simis of Ladera Ranch, and grandchildren Addison, Spencer, Emery and Sydney Simis.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother David Hart.
After graduating high school in Phoenix, AZ, Kathy returned to her childhood hometown of Salinas in the early 1970s. After raising her sons there, she remarried and moved to Fresno in 1996 where she lived the rest of her life.
Kathy was a loving and generous wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many people. She was always the life of any party and she will be greatly missed by all. She loved to garden and care for her potted succulents. Her grandchildren will all especially miss her batches of chocolate chip cookies.
Due to the coronavirus restrictions, a small private service was held at the Garden of Memories Mausoleum in Salinas where she was buried near her parents. At some point in the future we will gather to reminisce, laugh and celebrate her life.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the donor's favorite charity.
Funeral services provided by Struve & Laporte.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com.


Published in Monterey Herald Obits on May 6, 2020.
