Kathleen B. "Kay" Reynolds


1929 - 2019
Kathleen B. "Kay" Reynolds Obituary
Kathleen B. "Kay" Reynolds
September 25, 1929 ~ September 25, 2019
In Loving Memory
A native of Lincolnton, NC, Kay came to Monterey in 1956.
She is survived by her sons, James and Larry Reynolds and her daughter, Faye Clark; her grandchildren, Justin and Ashlee Clark and Norman Reynolds and her great-granddaughter, Audrey.
Funeral services will be at The Paul Mortuary Chapel this Friday, October 4 at 11:00 AM. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions are suggested to , 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. Please visit www.thepaulmortuary.com to sign Kay's guestbook and leave messages for her family.


View the online memorial for Kathleen B. "Kay" Reynolds
Published in The Monterey Herald on Oct. 1, 2019
