Kathleen B. "Kay" Reynolds
September 25, 1929 ~ September 25, 2019
In Loving Memory
A native of Lincolnton, NC, Kay came to Monterey in 1956.
She is survived by her sons, James and Larry Reynolds and her daughter, Faye Clark; her grandchildren, Justin and Ashlee Clark and Norman Reynolds and her great-granddaughter, Audrey.
Funeral services will be at The Paul Mortuary Chapel this Friday, October 4 at 11:00 AM. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions are suggested to , 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. Please visit www.thepaulmortuary.com to sign Kay's guestbook and leave messages for her family.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Oct. 1, 2019