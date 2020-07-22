Kathryn Margaret Romero
June 10, 1936 - July 13, 2020
Salinas
Kathryn Margaret Romero passed away at 84 years of age on Monday, July 13, 2020 after a lengthy illness. She was surrounded by family in her final moments at Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula.
Kathy was born in Chicago, IL to Mary and Pete DiMarco on June 10, 1936 and lived there until she was nine years old, when she moved with her family to Castroville, CA. She graduated from Salinas High School in 1954 before earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in Education from San Jose State University.
While in college, Kathy met her beloved husband of nearly 64 years, Daniel Romero. They married on August 12, 1956 at Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church in Castroville before traveling the world during Dan's eight-year active duty military tour. While in Europe, Kathy and Dan were part of a once-in-a-lifetime audience with Pope John XXIII.
After living in Germany, Ft. Lewis, WA, and San Antonio, TX, Kathy and Dan eventually settled in Salinas with their four children. Kathy went on to have a rewarding career as a teacher, specializing in the third grade. She taught primarily at Elkhorn Elementary School, among many other schools in the North Monterey County Unified School District. She retired in 1999, though she continued to work at Chualar Elementary School as a reading coordinator. In fact, Kathy "retired" several times, but never truly stopped serving her community.
Aside from her career and her life as a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, Kathy was an avid member of the Palma Parents' Club, the Notre Dame Parents' Club, the Sons of Italy, and the California Retired Teachers Association. She also volunteered for the Palma Athletic Council and the Castroville Artichoke Festival.
Kathy would not sit still long enough to be observed. Her favorite activities included lunching with friends, attending 49er games as a season ticket holder of more than 20 years, and playing cards with her Bridge club. She enthusiastically supported her family by attending every extracurricular event she could, with Dan at her side. She was a warm and tireless hostess, entertaining family on every holiday. Nobody left a dinner Kathy served without a week's worth of food and a sensation of fulfillment as much in their heart as in their stomach.
Though her grandchildren use many words to describe her, among them generous, strong, vibrant, and protective, the word most used is "loving," a trait Kathy wore as often and fondly as her smile. They cherish the memory of the matching pajamas Kathy gave them every Christmas, starting a tradition that continues today over 30 years later.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Dan Romero; her children, Peter Romero and wife Marsha of Monterey, CA, Tony Romero and wife Annette of Hollister, CA, Mary K Thomas and husband Chris of Salinas, CA, and Danny Romero and wife Elaine of Granite Bay, CA; her grandchildren, Danny, Megan and husband Eric, Michael, Richard, Randy, Josh, Amy and husband Matt, Daniel, Jr., Jacqueline, and John; and countless dear friends.
Services will be private. Donations may be made to Central Coast Visiting Nurses Association, Monterey, CA, 93942 and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com View the online memorial for Kathryn Margaret Romero