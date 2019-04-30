Monterey Herald Obituaries
The Paul Mortuary
390 Lighthouse Ave
Pacific Grove, CA 93950
(831) 375-4191
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
3:30 PM
in the Meeting House at Carmel Valley Manor
Kay Thompson Enbom


Kay Thompson Enbom Obituary
Kay Thompson Enbom
May 28, 1940 ~ April 10, 2019
Celebration of Life
Please join us on June 1, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. in the Meeting House at Carmel Valley Manor to remember and celebrate the life of Kay. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Rancho Cielo, Inc., PO Box 6948, Salinas, CA, 93912 or www.ranchocieloyc.org. Arrangements are under the direction of The Paul Mortuary.
You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.
Submitted by
John A. Enbom, MD
Husband


Published in The Monterey Herald on Apr. 30, 2019
