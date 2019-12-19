|
Kelvin Ray Garnett
May 16, 1963 - December 6, 2019
Seaside
Kelvin Ray Garnett died December 6, 2019 at Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula with family members by his side. Kelvin passed away from complications
associated with Alzheimer's disease. Kelvin was born May 16, 1963 in Bad Kreuznach, Germany but spent most of his life in Seaside. He attended Manzanita Elementary, King Middle and Seaside High Schools, Monterey Peninsula College before transferring to San Jose State University where he earned his bachelor's degree in accounting. During Kelvin's career, he impacted so many in such positive ways, especially the youth. Kelvin taught math at King Middle School, worked as a counselor in a boys' group home in Seaside, was a probation officer at the boys' juvenile center in Salinas and was part of the coaching team for West Valley Basketball Club in Saratoga.
For over 20 years and where Kelvin was seen most at was coaching and developing the young men that were a part of Seaside High boys' basketball team. Kelvin will be remembered by many for numerous things; among those are athlete, mentor, leader and well-dressed coach. When not on a basketball court's sideline, Kelvin had a quiet demeanor. He was meticulous and focused which made him the great artist that he was. Kelvin could often be seen jogging around town and if he was in the house, he frequented the cookie jar. Kelvin attended New Hope Baptist Church. Kelvin is survived by his mother Ella Garnett, aunt Lula Gaines, six brothers; Ronald (Joyce), Byran (Cecelia), Reginald, Michael (Robin), Wayne (Annette) and Raymond. His nieces and nephews; Mikka, Jodice, Joleen, Lynette, Anthony, Myleka, Raushan, Tanei, Jordan, Jelahny, Aine' and Rene', as well as a host of great nephews and nieces. He is also survived by Greg Lockridge (brother at heart) and Susan K. Robinson (sister at heart). Kelvin was preceded in death by his father Lloyd Nelson Garnett. Viewing will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 4 - 8 pm at Bayside Community Mortuary, 1610 Noche Buena St., Seaside, Ca. & Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 9 am - 12 pm. Celebration of Life Memorial will be held at 12:30 pm at Oldemeyer Center, 986 Hilby Ave., Seaside, Ca.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Dec. 19, 2019