Kenneth "Kenny" Ellsworth Sr.
1952 - 2020
Kenneth "Kenny" Ellsworth, Sr.
June 3, 1952 ~ Sept. 12, 2020
Castroville, CA.
Kenneth "Kenny" W. Ellsworth, Sr. a longtime resident of Monterey County died on Sept. 12, 2020. He was born to Horace and Beatrice Ellsworth in Kingston, New York on June 3, 1952. He was 68 years old.
Mr. Ellsworth worked for the Pepsico Company out of Salinas, CA. for 40 years. He started out on the bottling line and worked his way up to maintenance technician, covering Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Cruz Counties. He loved taking his grandchildren to McDonald's and the park. Kenny was an avid gardener with quite the green thumb. Kenny never met a stranger and made friends wherever he went, he will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Frances Ellsworth, and his 4 children; Kenny (Edie) Ellsworth, Jr., Sarah Spears, Jeremiah (Cambria) Spears, and Delena Spears. He also leaves behind 3 grandchildren; Alyssa Ellsworth, Blake Ellsworth, and Lilly Tucker, as well as 3 siblings; Clifford "Kip" (Carol) Ellsworth, Elsa Mosher, and Arlene "Stub" (Richard) Ballard.
A graveside service will be held on Sept. 21, 2020, at 1 pm at Castroville Public Cemetery 8442 Moss Landing Road, Moss Landing, CA. 95039. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.


View the online memorial for Kenneth "Kenny" Ellsworth, Sr.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory
Published in Monterey Herald Obits on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Castroville Public Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Mehl's Colonial Chapel
222 E Lake Ave
Watsonville, CA 95076
(831) 724-6371
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
