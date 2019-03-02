Kenneth Kossuth Sepersky, Jr.

April 21, 1928 - February 20, 2019

Temecula

Kenneth Kossuth Sepersky, Jr. 90, passed away in peace and dignity on February 20, 2019 in Temecula, CA. Kenneth was born on April 21, 1928 in Green Bay, WI to Kenneth Kossuth & Suzanne (Antisdel) Sepersky. Raised in De Pere, WI, he attended St. Norbert College and graduated from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. Kenneth was a proud U.S. Army veteran serving from 1946-1948 (Japan) and from 1952-1953 (Korea). In 1955, he and his young family located to San Jose, CA. Kenneth found his career in the emerging data processing field with National Cash Register, MAI/Basic 4, and later with digital scanning services company, Sytec. During this time, the family moved to Los Altos, Salinas, and Carmel, CA.

Kenneth is survived by his former wife, Barbara Sepersky; sisters, Charlotte Fixler and Sally Cegelski; daughters, Christine Nunemaker, Margarita (Petros) Fatourou, and Carol (Wendell Rand) Sepersky; son, Stephen (Susan) Sepersky; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews from California to Athens, Greece.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Mary Ellen Kesler, son-in-law John Nunemaker and his long-time companion, Nancy Erdbacher. He will be remembered as a loving father with a gift of storytelling and making hole-in-one golf putts.

A Celebration of Life will be held on March 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel, 41 W. San Luis St., Salinas, CA. 93901 with a placement of ashes at Salinas Garden of Memories Cemetery, 850 Abbott Street, Salinas, CA. 93901 immediately following the memorial.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to be made to the Devin Chiappari Scholarship, Petaluma Youth Lacrosse, Attn: Treasurer, 911 Lakeville St., #166, Petaluma, CA 93952; Valley Junior Golf Association, 30724 Benton Rd. #C302-433, Winchester, CA 92596; or Lucile Packard Foundation for Children's Health, 400 Hamilton Avenue, Suite 340, Palo Alto, CA 94301(www.stanfordchildrens.org).

Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.

Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com





