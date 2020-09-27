Kenneth KullbergMay 10, 1952 - Sept. 20, 2020Del Rey OaksSergeant First Class Kenneth Richard Kullberg, 68, passed away on September 20, 2020 in Monterey, California.Kenneth was born on May 10, 1952 in Wisconsin to Roy and Isabella Kullberg. In 1979, he joined the US Armed Forces and was eventually assigned to the army base camp in Fort Ord, CA. In his military career, he served as chemical operations specialist, motor transport operator, equipment records and parts specialist. Kenneth received numerous decorations, including Army Service Ribbon; National Defense Service Medal; Army Good Conduct Medal; Army Commendation Medal (First Oak Leaf Cluster); and Expert Badge with Pistol & Rifle Component Bars. He retired with full honors in 1990.SFC Kullberg was a brave and loyal soldier, as well as a loving husband, son, and brother. Kenneth was an avid bowler and golfer. He was a generous individual who loved cars and who was passionate about auto detailing. He was often described as a trusted friend and one of the nicest guys around.He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Judy; his sisters Cheryl Johnson and Carol Youmans; brothers in law Terry Johnson and David Youmans; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, and his brother Kip Kullberg.A private burial will be held at the California Central Coast Veterans Cemetery on Fort Ord, Seaside, CA.