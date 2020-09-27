1/1
Kenneth Kullberg
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Kullberg
May 10, 1952 - Sept. 20, 2020
Del Rey Oaks
Sergeant First Class Kenneth Richard Kullberg, 68, passed away on September 20, 2020 in Monterey, California.
Kenneth was born on May 10, 1952 in Wisconsin to Roy and Isabella Kullberg. In 1979, he joined the US Armed Forces and was eventually assigned to the army base camp in Fort Ord, CA. In his military career, he served as chemical operations specialist, motor transport operator, equipment records and parts specialist. Kenneth received numerous decorations, including Army Service Ribbon; National Defense Service Medal; Army Good Conduct Medal; Army Commendation Medal (First Oak Leaf Cluster); and Expert Badge with Pistol & Rifle Component Bars. He retired with full honors in 1990.
SFC Kullberg was a brave and loyal soldier, as well as a loving husband, son, and brother. Kenneth was an avid bowler and golfer. He was a generous individual who loved cars and who was passionate about auto detailing. He was often described as a trusted friend and one of the nicest guys around.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Judy; his sisters Cheryl Johnson and Carol Youmans; brothers in law Terry Johnson and David Youmans; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, and his brother Kip Kullberg.
A private burial will be held at the California Central Coast Veterans Cemetery on Fort Ord, Seaside, CA.


View the online memorial for Kenneth Kullberg

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monterey Herald Obits on Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Monterey Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 26, 2020
To a real good man it was an honor to be your friend rip ken my deepest condolences to Judy and family
Gary haedrich
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved