Kenneth L. Glassburn
1918 - 2020
Kenneth L. Glassburn
April 21, 1918 - August 10, 2020
Salinas
Kenneth L. Glassburn was born in Omaha, Nebraska on April 21, 1918. He received his degree in geology from the University of Missouri in 1940.
He entered the Army Air Corps as an Aviation Cadet in December of 1940 and received his wings in August of the following. As a fledgling lieutenant, he spent a short tour at Hamilton AFB in California where he was ordered to the Philippines.
Before he arrived at his new assignment, WWII broke out and he was diverted to Australia. He was to remain there until July 1943 with the 374th Troop Carrier Group.
In 1943, Colonel Glassburn returned to the ZI and put his wartime experience to work as a flight instructor at Bergstrom AFB, Texas. However, combat hardened pilots were in demand in the European theater and he was named squadron commander in the 422nd Troop Carrier Group and left for England early in 1944.
From England, he participated in the Normandy invasion. During his stint in the European theater he saw action in the invasions of southern France and Holland as well as the Rhine crossing.
He returned to the United States in 1945 with duty at the Troop Carrier Command Headquarters, Greenville AFB, S.C.
From 1946-1949 he spent three years as Professor of Air Science and Tactics at the University of Missouri. Over the following years he was stationed at various Air Bases throughout the world. These included Andres AFB in Maryland where he was commander of the 1001st Air Base Group and then, Commander of Tempelhof Central Airport in Berlin, Germany,
His decorations include the Distinguished Flying Cross with three Oak Leaf Clusters, Air Medal with four Oak Leaf Clusters and the French Croix de Guerre.
Ken is survived by his niece Judy Williamson of Salinas. At Ken's request there will be no services.
Published in Monterey Herald Obits on Aug. 23, 2020.
August 20, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
