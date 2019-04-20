Resources More Obituaries for Kenneth Lofink Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Kenneth Lofink

August 1, 1934 - March 31, 2019

Monterey

In loving memory of Kenneth Lee (Ken) Lofink

Ken passed away peacefully at home surrounded by the family he loved. He was 84 years old. Ken was born to parents Herman and Erma Lofink (Bitterman) in Huntley, Wyoming. The family later moved to Cheyenne, Wyoming. He worked with his father, a general contractor, on many housing projects in the Cheyenne area. It was on one of these projects that he met the love of his life, Judith Carol (Judy) Emmons. They were married in 1957. Ken was in the Army for 6 years and stationed at Fort Ord, CA. They settled in Monterey and raised a family in a beautiful house on Hellam Street with a view of the ocean and surrounding forest.

Ken worked for Casa Manana, a high end design and fine furniture store. He later opened his own store, Kajel Designs in Pacific Grove. Ken pursued his dream of entering the real estate business and obtained his license. He worked for Century 21 and later for Monterey Peninsula Associates and finally as a partner in Central Coast Properties.

He loved to volunteer and served the community as a member of the 20-30 Club, Monterey Peninsula Chamber of Commerce, Monterey Host Lions Club, as a volunteer for the Bing Crosby Pro-Am, and by organizing the first of many Jerry Lewis Telethons on the Monterey Peninsula.

His greatest passion was for the Laguna Seca Raceway. He was a long time member of the Sports Car Racing Association of the Monterey Peninsula (SCRAMP), serving on the board of directors and as president (multiple times) for over 40 years. He established many of the hospitality venues that are still in place to this day. He became known as Mr. Hospitality and won the Monterey County Hospitality Association annual award for Hospitality Person of The Year in 1998, an award for which he was very proud.

He was an avid 49ers' fan and attended many games at Candlestick Park. He fulfilled his dream of attending the Superbowl and watched the 49ers' beat the Miami Dolphins at Stanford Stadium in 1985.

Ken enjoyed gathering with family and friends and especially enjoyed the family holidays. No event was complete without a beautifully decorated table, fine local wines, and his special touch - hand blended whipped-cream to top dessert.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend, and mentor. He was especially smitten with his new great-grandson Eugene Lofink. His family, friends, and associates who have known him throughout the years will forever miss his gracious smile and positive attitude.

His father Herman Lofink, his mother Erma Lofink, younger brother Marvin (Butch) Lofink, and his younger sister Nancy Mathison preceded Ken in death.

Ken is survived by his wife Judy Lofink of Monterey, CA, his older sister Alberta Whipp of Greatfalls, Montana, his children, Ned Lofink and wife Mariko of Salinas, CA, and Karen Bactad of Monterey, CA. His grandchildren, Dustin Lofink and wife Bri of Chico, CA, Jessica Snider and husband Tim of Prunedale, CA, and Mikayla Bactad of Japan, and great-grandson, Eugene Lofink of Chico, CA.

A private family ceremony was held for him. His ashes will be scattered at sea in the Monterey Bay.

A celebration of life is planned to be held at the Laguna Seca Raceway. Details will be shared with friends and family at a later date.

Special thanks to the caring staff of the Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula (CHOMP) and to the Hospice of the Central Coast that allowed him to spend his final days at home.

Contributions in Ken's memory can be made to CHOMP Hospice of the Central Coast, 2 Upper Ragsdale Drive, D-120, Monterey, CA 93940 (https://www.montagehealthfoundation.org/montage-health-foundation/donate-now)





