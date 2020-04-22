|
Kenneth Monaghan
June 13, 1926 - April 8, 2020
Monterey
Kenneth Monaghan was born in Pennsylvania while his British father was working at Hershey Chocolate Corporation. His parents moved back to England where he was raised in Bournemouth with his two brothers Conrad and Alfred, both deceased. He graduated from Bournemouth College and has a degree in Electrical Engineering. Kenneth gave up his British citizenship during World War Two and became a Communications Officer with the Army Transportation Corps. (Merchant Marines). During the Korean War he was a Radio Officer/Purser with the Merchant Marines. Not only was Ken an engineer but he was an inventor and was awarded a patent involving electrical and electrostatic safety which was cited by The New York Times as "Patent of the Week." Kenneth leaves behind his wife Yvonne Mourand of Monterey and his daughter Kristi of Pennsylvania. He was predeceased by his daughter Terri Yamin of Florida. He is survived by his granddaughters Courtney of Virginia and Stephanie of Maryland and his grandson Travis of Pennsylvania.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Apr. 22, 2020