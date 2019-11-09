|
Kevin Lamont Clement
May 3, 1951 - Oct. 29, 2019
Monterey, CA
Kevin Clement "Papa Kevin," went to Heaven on Oct. 29, 2019 after a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his father, Carroll Clement and mother, Barbara Clement. He is survived by his son, Mark Clement (Kendra) of Fort Worth, TX, sister Leslie Clement Raphael and sister Claudette Dillworth. He had two grandsons, Matthew and Ben Clement, ages 14 & 11, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Kevin was born in Long Beach, CA. He earned his degree in Engineering from Compton Community College and went on to work as a Civil Engineer for the City of Salinas and well as the City of Monterey for over 40 combined years. Kevin studied martial arts for most of his life, earning black belts in both Judo and Jiu Jitsu. He had a passion for photography and was almost always found with his camera by his side. Kevin loved the ocean and could often be found at Asilomar State Beach as well as hiking at Point Sur. He loved the Lord and was a member of Shoreline Church in Monterey. We will miss him dearly, but will remember how he made us all laugh with his quirky sense of humor. The family will hold a private memorial near Lovers Point as he requested.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Nov. 9, 2019