Kevin Patrick Flynn

November 15, 1943 ~ January 7, 2019

Pebble Beach

Kevin Patrick Flynn passed away at his home on January 7 after a long illness. He was born to Joseph and Florence Flynn in Cambridge, MA.

A resident of the Monterey Peninsula for fifty-two years, Kevin was an educator for thirty-five years retiring in 2002. For most of his career, he taught at Fremont Jr. High and Seaside High School.

Kevin was extraordinarily kind and generous, never seeking recognition. He had a sense of humility and always put others first.

Kevin is survived by his wife, Kathleen, and his niece, Amanda Baker. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Father Joseph Flynn.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at San Carlos Cathedral on Saturday February 16 at 1:00 pm. A Celebration of Kevin's Life will be held on March 17.

Kevin's family extends a special thank you to Dr. E. John Kennedy, Dr. Michael Galloway and, posthumously, Dr. Jerome Rubin. Also, a warm thank you to family, friends and caregivers for their invaluable support, love and care.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Dorothy's Place, 30 Soledad St., Salinas, CA, 93901 or the , 925 S. Main St., Ste. 201, Salinas, CA, 93901. To sign Kevin's guest book and leave messages for his family, please visit www.thepaulmortuary.com.





