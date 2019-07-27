|
Kris Derdivanis
Nov 8 1948 - July 23 2019
Oakhurst, California
Kris passed away on July 23, 2019. She was born in Los Angeles, California on November 8th, 1948 to John and Bonnie Derdivanis. She grew up in Salinas from age four, graduated from Salinas High School in 1966, and continued on to the University of the Pacific, Hartnell College, Sacramento City College, the University of Utah, and finally UCLA, like all the rest of her immediate family.
In 1972, Kris began work at Color Design Art, an interior design company in Los Angeles as a receptionist and eventually worked her way up to purchasing, accessories, and finally design. Kris was with Color Design Art for 37 years. When all the cross-country traveling became a bit much in her later years there, she learned AutoCad and did all the company's floor plans, layouts, and built-ins on the computer for all the younger and newer designers. She retired in 2009 at the age of 60 when she discovered she had cancer which she eventually beat.
In 2012, Kris and her soulmate, Dan McCormick, moved up to Oakhurst in central California, just north of Fresno. Her final years were spent in a beautiful house on her own pond full of ducks and Canadian geese and surrounded by tall pines, and oak trees, a perfect place for the animal-lover in Kris.
She is survived by her partner, Dan McCormick, brothers Derek and Kent Derdivanis, their wives Cindy Derdivanis and Joette Schmidt, nieces Kyra Derdivanis, Cassie Derdivanis, and nephews Matt Derdivanis and Corey Derdivanis.
At her request, there will be no services. Donations can be made in her name to Liberty Wildlife.
https://libertywildlife.salsalabs.org/donations/index.html
Published in The Monterey Herald from July 27 to July 28, 2019