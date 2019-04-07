Kristene Virginia Pindar

November 9, 1947 - March 30, 2019

Del Rey Oaks

Kris passed away in her home in Del Rey Oaks on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Kris was born in San Francisco, but for the majority of her life she called Monterey home. She was known for her independence and eclectic tastes. She shared her passion for fashion, jewelry and unique home good thru two clothing and resale stores in California and Oregon. When Kris decided that something must be, she was fierce in her determination to make it happen. In particular, Kris would always provide a loving home for her dogs and cats. She would go the extra mile for her pets. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate in Kristene Pindar's honor to Peace of Mind Dog Rescue (peaceofminddogrescue.org).

Kris lived life by her own rules. She is survived by her son, Earl Pindar; her sister, Denise Williams; her brother, Scott Williams; and her dad, Dan Williams. Blessed Be.

Condolences may be written to the family at

www.bermudezfamilyfunerals.com





