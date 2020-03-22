|
|
Lana Kay Weeks
November 29, 1956 - November 20, 2019
Big Sur
Lana passed away on Nov. 20 after a short illness. She is dearly missed by her family, friends, colleagues, and especially the members of Big Sur Fire to whom she became family, friend and mentor.
Lana's roots were in Washington, Iowa. After graduating college in 1980, she became Audience Development Dir of the Houston Ballet and PR Mgr for the Opening of Houston's Wortham Theater Center in 1987.
Lana's subsequent development work in the SF Bay Area was with Stanford's Lively Arts, Mountain View's Center for the Performing Arts, and Pacific Repertory Theater in Carmel. In 1998 she became Development Consultant to the non-profit Sunset Center for the Arts for the theater renovation completed in 2003, a joint project with the City of Carmel.
In 2004 Lana joined the Big Sur Land Trust as Development Dir, guiding the Land Trust from traditional conservation to expanding its impact in wider Monterey County. She developed the first major gifts program, and helped create partnerships with the Salinas social justice community, ranchers, and local arts/music groups. New projects, like Glen Deven Ranch and Marks Ranch youth camps and the Carr Lake project in Salinas, attracted diverse new leadership to the Trust's board.
Lana moved to Big Sur in 2013 - a long time dream! She volunteered for Big Sur Volunteer Fire Brigade and was elected to the Board of this nonprofit public safety org in 2016. She prepared a fundraising plan and helped initiate a program to address the challenges of serving the community and its millions of visitors. Lana helped prepare for the future under a new shared leadership model now known simply as Big Sur Fire.
A memorial service is set for 10:30 AM April 7 at Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington, Iowa, with a light lunch to follow. A Celebration of Life will be held at a private home in Big Sur Saturday afternoon May 9; details to follow. The Lana Weeks Memorial Fund for Big Sur Fire Training, Education and Professional Development has been established with a generous anonymous matching grant. Donations can be made to Big Sur Fire in memory of Lana Weeks, PO Box 520, Big Sur, CA 93920, matched up to $40,000. Additional information: [email protected] or 831-667-2113.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Mar. 22, 2020