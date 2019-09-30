|
|
LaRene Kauffman
Nov. 21, 1931 - Sept. 11, 2019
Long time resident of Pacific Grove
Long time resident of Pacific Grove, LaRene Kauffman, passed away peacefully at her residence in Elk Grove, California. Mrs.Kauffman taught at Forest Grove Elementary School in Pacific Grove, and was one of the original members of Saint Timothy's Lutheran Church of Monterey.
LaRene was the daughter to her parents Roy and Gladys Herburger, sister to her brother Roy Herburger and sister to Sharon Irvin,and devoted wife to her husband Harold Kauffman. She was a terrific mom to her son Eric Kauffman, and a wonderful grandmother that spoiled her grandson Christopher Kauffman.
Mrs. Kauffman was an artist, a musician, a teacher, and a Union leader. LaRene was a registered Republican who voted Democrat. She was a devoted Lutheran and San Francisco 49er and Giants fan. She traveled to Europe by boat to be with Harold while he was in the service right after World War II, and after his passing she later traveled the world with her friends Nancy Opsata, Mary Lewis and others.
It is impossible sum up a life here. We can say she will be missed by her son Eric and his wife Karen and son Chris; by, our extended families, and her friends and colleagues throughout the years.
A memorial service is planned for Saturday, October 5th, at St. Timothy's Lutheran Church at 52 Soledad Drive in Monterey at 11 am.
View the online memorial for LaRene Kauffman
Published in The Monterey Herald on Sept. 30, 2019