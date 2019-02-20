Larry Alan Schumacher

June 12, 1959 - February 11, 2019

Monterey

Born Larry Alan Schumacher on 6/12/59 in Crosby, North Dakota, "The Big Schu" passed away peacefully with family by his side Monday 2/11/19. He was a lifelong Peninsula resident, a respected fisherman, and hard working handyman for many years. He was an avid 49ers and Giants fan. If you were his friend, you were family for life. He will be missed by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by father Larry, brother Jerry, and the love of his life Rosalie Jones. He is survived by his mother Janice, brothers David and Ron, and stepdaughters Darla and Shyla. A memorial will be held at the Moose Lodge in Del Rey Oaks, Sat 2/23 from 12-4:30. All are welcome.





