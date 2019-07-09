Laurence Fry

August 24, 1934 - July 5, 2019

Murphys, CA

MURPHYS, CA

Larry Fry, 84, passed away peacefully on July 5, 2019 after a courageous battle with prostate cancer at his "Cabin in the Woods," the home he shared with his wife Michele. Larry was born In Pacific Grove at Miss Murphy's First Aid Station near the corner of Jewell Ave. and 17 Mile Drive. He attended Pacific Grove Grammar School when Robert Down was the Principal and was the Valedictorian for Pacific Grove High School class of 1952.

Larry, like his three brothers, Fred, Donald and Gerald, achieved the rank of Eagle Scout with Pacific Grove Boy Scout Troop 90. Larry was an avid golfer following in the footsteps of his professional golfing family. His father Fred X. Fry, and four uncles known as the "The Fry Brothers" were all club professionals. Larry was a Northern California Junior Amateur golf champion and qualified for the United States Golf Association Junior Championship in Illinois and Pennsylvania. Some of his golf partners and match competitors included Tony Lema, Tommy Jacobs and Ken Venturi.

Larry received an electrical engineering degree from Santa Clara University. He earned an electronics engineering degree from the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey and a master's degree in management from USC. He decided on a career in the United States Marine Corps that lasted 28 prestigious years. Colonel Fry's last assignment was Director of Communications, Headquarters Marine Corps. His military decorations include the Legion of Merit and Bronze Star for combat in Vietnam. In 1981 Larry retired from the USMC and went on to work as an electrical engineer and safety/compliance engineer before retiring in 2018.

Larry is survived by Michele, his wife of 32 years; children, Sally Arveson (Lenny), Polly Fry, Julie Uretsky (Tom), Larry V. Fry, Tom Fry, Jennifer Fry (Susan); stepchildren, Tricia Andrada, Terry Sells (Marialice); grandchildren, Ely, Valerie, Jamie, Diane, Aaron, Christina, and Jake; step-grandchildren, Marissa, Justin and Rebecca; three great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Laurie (Jim) Preacher, Karen (Dan) Hufford and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also survived by his first wife Sandra Selbicky and was preceded in death by his son Jimmy; parents, Fred and Helen and brothers, Fred Jr., Donald, Gerald and Tom.

The family would like to thank Dr. Cindy Lee for her many years of loving care. A celebration of life will be held August 24th at noon at the Sally Griffin Active Living Center, 700 Jewell Ave., Pacific Grove. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Meals on Wheels in Pacific Grove or the Hospice of Amador/Calaveras Counties.





