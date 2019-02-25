Home

Laurence Peck


Feb. 16, 1943 - Dec. 29, 2018
Resident of Morgan Hill
Larry was born in the City of Angels on February 16th, 1943 to Fawn E Peck and Edythe Klupta. Larry moved to the bay area in 1962 and started his career at the Langendorf Bakery as a transport driver with the Teamster's Union. He later moved to Morgan Hill in 1982. He drove nights for 24 years with the bakery until its closure in 1996. He had a decent retirement life, exploring National Parks and driving his girlfriend Lulu around. He is survived by Lulu, and his son Aaron Peck.
Celebration of Life to be held at a future date.


Published in The Monterey Herald on Feb. 25, 2019
