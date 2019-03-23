Lawrence Bullard

November 3, 1929 - February 25, 2019

Roseville, CA

Lawrence "Larry" Elmer Joy Bullard passed away peacefully at his home on February 25, 2019. Lawrence was the last remaining of eleven children of late Gilbert and Bessie Bullard of Mt. Sterling, IL. He was the loving husband of Darlene Andreotti and wonderful father to Danny Ray Bullard (Fresno, CA), Pamela Kay Denbo (Salinas, CA), and Eric Bullard (Salinas, CA). He was an amazing grandfather to Belinda Sanchez (Salinas, CA), Jason Bullard (Fresno, CA), Nicole Azzelio (Salinas CA), Zachary Zardo (Salinas, CA), and Brianna Bullard (Greenville, SC). He also had six great-grandchildren. He was a graduate of Western Illinois University, served in the US Navy (1948-1952) aboard the decks of four aircraft carriers on three tours of duty in the Mediterranean. Teacher, Director of Student Activities, Work Experience Coordinator, basketball, cross country, and swimming coach at North Salinas High School from 1960-1985. A Celebration of Life will be held on April 27, 2019 from 12:00pm - 3:30pm at Cypress Community Church (681 Monterey-Salinas Highway, 93908). Anyone who wishes to honor, celebrate, and remember him are invited to attend. A Hawaiian ceremony will also be held in Makena, Maui, HI on November 3, 2019.





