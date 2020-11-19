Lee Fazekas
August 23, 1948 - November 13, 2020
Carmel-By-The-Sea
Lee was a blessing to all who had known her. She was born on August 23, 1948, in Sunchon Chonnam, Korea. At the age of 72, Lee passed peacefully sleeping with no known etiology in her place of business: Carmel Alterations & Tailoring. Lee was a resident of Monterey County since 1983 and a Carmel-By-The-Sea resident since the summer of 1992. Lee's adult adventure in life after high school started with buying and selling gold while learning and mastering all the things that "Only men did in the 60's": perfecting martial arts, riding on 2 wheels, openly playing the guitar and singing with a beautiful voice in public places while never taking "NO" for an answer. For those that knew her, you knew the last part stayed true to the end. Lee was passionate about her traditional Korean cooking. Filet mignon and organic veggies were always staples for her dishes. Her kimchi was second to none! Lee balanced her physical prowess with the pursuit of truth through the sciences in the eastern medicinal arts. She learned and kept with the tradition of holistic healing with medicinal herbs and treatment modalities that are now popular in the western world today such as burning sage herb while applying cupping and acupressure. Her healing teas she brewed at home for friends and family were always something that would raise our spirits. In Korea, she met the man she would know to love the remainder of her life. She dated Alex S. Fazekas for 4 years before marrying him on April 9, 1980. Shortly thereafter, they produced a child the following year. She is survived by one son, Ivan L. Fazekas. As a military spouse, she started what would be her lifelong profession at the uniform dry cleaning and alteration shop inside the former army installation known as Fort Ord. After seven years, she divorced yet never sought physical companionship and devoted all of her time and energy to her only child. She stated to her son that Alex was the only man she loved in her life and instead thrust herself headlong into Christianity. She was devoutly Christian and served Jehovah God as one of the Jehovah witnesses in Carmel, Pacific Grove and Korean Marina Congregation. She raised her son based on biblical principles and practiced every aspect of Moses and Jesus' teachings to produce a fine offspring to the best of her abilities. In 2001 she opened Carmel Alterations on Monte Verde & 7th. With the help of former and most beloved senator, Fred Farr, she was able to establish a clientele base for an entire year without Farr collecting any rent. The following year, Lee became a tenant of Su Vecino Courtyard on Dolores between 5th & 6th. She remained successful and highly in demand with her large clientele until her passing - more than 2 decades. Her skills as a seamstress were beyond science. Many would say "she's magic" and she is the "Doctor" of fabric. Lee can fix anything! But to her, it was simply what she loved doing. With a giggly smile, she would often ask: "Can you understand my English?" Friends would laugh with her, knowing they understood every single word. Her radiant smile would welcome you as you entered the courtyard if she was there.
