|
|
Leo Woods
July 18, 1926 - March 5, 2020
Carmel
Leo Fuller Woods was born July 18, 1926 and died peacefully on March 5, 2020 at the age of 93.
He was born in Modesto, CA. He graduated from SF State college and became a land surveyor. He became a merchant marine and then was drafted into the Army. After returning from serving his country, he started his own Surveyor Business in Monterey where he lived.
In between working, Leo loved to travel with his wife. Together they traveled the world.
Leo always had a project, he loved to use his hands to build, fix or improve. He had many friends and they all knew how much he loved his fancy shirts. He also loved a good party that he could wear them. Leo was also an avid fan of the SF Giants, SF 49ers and the Golden State Warriors.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Marilyn, married for 43 years, his daughter, Kevin (Jill) and many nieces and nephews. He leaves behind his adorable dog, Bailie.
A mass and celebration of life will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Leo's name to .
View the online memorial for Leo Woods
Published in The Monterey Herald on Mar. 10, 2020