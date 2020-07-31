Leslie Arthur GisseFebruary 3, 1945 – July 18, 2020Marina, CaliforniaLeslie Arthur Gisse passed away peacefully at home on July 18, 2020 at the age of 75.Leslie (Les) Arthur Gisse was born in Vancouver, Washington on February 2, 1945 to Earl Morgan Gisse and Violet Ruby Polk-Gisse. As part of a military family, Les's early years were spent living at various army bases. Following his fathers final assignment in Fort Ord they decided to make Marina their new home. Les was about 10 years old at the time. Not long after, Les had the good fortune of meeting Dave Stone, who would turn out to be his life long friend. In fact, years later, Dave would introduce Les to Jocelyn Chambers, his future wife and mother of his three children Kim, Lisa, and Scott.Les had an incredible work ethic. At the age of 14, he started working for the local Kraft Company in Marina stocking and delivering groceries. During this time Les matured into a strong man with shoulders wide enough that he nearly had to turn sideways to get through a doorway. He also appreciated the value of the money he earned. Although occasionally he would dig a few nickels out of his pocket to indulge in a good burger. In his early 20's Les transitioned to working in the real estate industry. His ambition, determination, and acute business sense helped him achieve success in a relatively short period of time. He initially worked as a salesman, then earned his brokers license. As his career progressed, he diversified into remodeling then building homes and commercial buildings. During this time he partnered with prominent local Marina businessman and builder Charles Righello. They collaborated on several projects, most notably the Lillian subdivision in Marina. Les also partnered with his friend and local builder Joe Justice to build a house for his family in Carmel Valley. He took great pride in being able to build the house from start to finish in less than six months.When Les wasn't busy working he enjoyed traveling, playing/watching tennis, and taking in a good western. A couple of his favorite actors were Clint Eastwood and John Wayne. Another favorite pastime was cars. Les always had an affinity for cars. As a teenager street racing was very popular and he loved drag racing his Chevy Malibu named the Coco Shaker. Later he owned a 1963 split-window Chevy Corvette Stingray, a car he would fondly remember in later years. He then channeled his inner Burt Reynolds when he purchased a 1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am. Les would not confirm or deny any speeding tickets issued during this time.Les spent a few years living in Monterey, Carmel Valley, and Salinas, but his heart was always in Marina. It was where he grew up, where he established his business, and where he wanted to be. He was also involved in the community as a member and president of the Marina Kiwanis Club and sponsored local youth athletic programs.Les was a sentimental and caring man with tremendous spirit, who was committed to always taking care of family and friends. He will be greatly missed.Les is survived by his brother Donald Gisse, his children; Kimberly Aday (Steve), Lisa Mellow (Sam) and Scott Gisse (Angeles) girlfriend Ellen, grandchildren; Brittney, Brandi, Tyler, Alyssa, Julia, Hunter and Bella. Great grandchildren; Oscar, Issac and Angelo.He was preceded in death by his parents Earl Morgan Gisse and Violet Ruby Polk-Gisse; brother Lloyd Gisse.A private gathering is planned by his family. He will be laid to rest at San Carlos Cemetery, in Monterey, California near his parents.Mission Mortuary & Memorial Park FD814.