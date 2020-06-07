The Monterey Peninsula Committee of The National Society of The Colonial Dames of America expresses our condolences to Leslie's family. Leslie was our Board Vice Chairman from 2015-16 and was instrumental in organizing the State Semi Annual meeting that the Monterey Peninsula Committee hosted in Carmel in Jan. 2016.

She always added extra touches to our General Membership events with her creative decorations and table center pieces.

We will miss her and her generous, kind spirit!

Marguerite Meyer

Chairman-



Leigh Haller

Acquaintance