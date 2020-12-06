Lester ShoffFeb 21, 1918 - Nov 8, 2020Cameron ParkAged 102, Les passed away quietly with his niece, Diane, by his side. He was born in Pennsylvania but spent many years near Akron, OH prior to moving to California in 1947. Les served in the Army after being drafted in early 1941. He fought in the Guadalcanal, Solomon Islands and the Philippine campaigns where he was wounded in the Spring of '45. Earning a Bronze Star & Purple Heart for his service, Staff Sergeant Shoff was mustered out in May of '45. After a brief stay in Akron, Les migrated to California in 1947 & found a job as a Research Specialist at Lockheed where he worked until his retirement. One of his work projects involved solving the issue of the glue for the heat shields on the Space shuttle! For nearly 49 years, Les lived with his brother John and John's wife, Betty, and he helped raise their daughter, Diane. In 1986, Les met and married the love of his life, Muriel Lubansky. They spent many wonderful years traveling the world and dancing through life until her passing in 2014. When they were dating and I first met Les, I asked him if he had any children. Imagine my surprise to discover he was a 68 year old bachelor. My mom was THAT special! I did warn him that he would now have 6 children and we 'never go away'. Les became a wonderful dad and I was blessed to have him in my life and cherish the years I had with him. Les is survived by his niece, Diane Shoff (Michelle), and children by marriage, Dian Hunter (Mike), Rick Lubansky (Candy), Jean Colletti (Jim), Kay Lubansky (Layne), William Lubansky (Ruth), George Lubansky (Annie) and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. A small service will be held next Spring to celebrate his long life. Les gave many years of happiness to those who knew him and we hope to honor him and his service to our country with a burial at the California Central Coast Veterans Cemetery. You can honor him and all who serve by donating to a Veteran's group.