Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
Santa Clara, CA
Lilian Rose "Nan" Osborne


Lilian Rose "Nan" Osborne Obituary
Lilian "Nan" Rose Osborne
Feb. 15, 1924 - May 31, 2019
Santa Clara, CA
Nan passed peacefully at her home surrounded by family. She was preceded in death by her husband Arthur Osborne, and 8 of her siblings. Internationally cherished by many, she is survived by one sister, three sisters-in-law, two sons, two daughters-in-law, six grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
Known simply as "Lil" or "Nan," she evoked smiles from all; competitive, quick witted, good humored, slow tempered, a WWII survivor, sports fanatic, golfer, bowler, dart player, cribbage master, and game show devotee. She was a matriarch of timeless wisdom who led a lustrous and prismatic life. With deepest gratitude, our hearts rejoice to have loved her.
A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Santa Clara on 6/29/19 at 10AM. Please consider donating to the Lilian Rose Osborne Youth Soccer Fund to benefit Santa Clara Youth Soccer at - www.gofundme.com/lilian-rose-osborne-youth-soccer-fund.


Published in The Monterey Herald on June 23, 2019
