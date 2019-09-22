|
Linda Lee Bassett
February 24, 1929 - September 6, 2019
Chico, CA
Linda Lee Bassett, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, friend, quintessential community volunteer, passed away in Chico, CA on September 6. She was born February 24, 1929 in East Lansing, MI, to Donna Deane and Levon Horton and spent her early years in Toledo, OH and Traverse City, MI.
She married Norman Bassett on May 10, 1950 in Traverse City, MI and then had daughters, Debby and Melanie, and son, Chris. In 1957 they moved to Seaside, CA where Norm was stationed at the Naval Air Facility. Linda plunged into what would be a lifetime of volunteer service. She started as a room mother, PTA president, Girl Scout Leader, Cub Scout Leader, teacher's assistant, served on the Board of the Regional Parks District helping to create Garland Ranch in Carmel Valley, and was elected to the Monterey School Board. She was very proud that in 1981 she was honored as the Monterey Peninsula "Woman of the Year".
In 1984 after Norm's retirement they moved to Chico CA. It was also close to Lake Shasta home of their houseboat (Bassett's Barge) where they spent many happy times with family and friends.
Linda couldn't help herself and enthusiastically resumed her volunteer activities living a life of service. She was truly the energizer bunny right up until the end of her life. Linda was a force to be reckoned with and her passing leaves a great hole.
Linda was preceded in death by husband Norman in 1995 and brothers, Jan Horton and Wayne Maynard. Survivors include sister, Leslie Fleishman (Howard), daughters Debby (Mary) and Melanie, son Chris (Robin), grandchildren, Benjamin, Cory (Steven), Norman (Brianna), Adam and Austin Hood and families, niece Laurel (Mark), nephews Tracey (Elizabeth) and Shane, great niece and nephew, Eden and Evan, great grandsons, Luke and Cooper, and friends for the last sixty years- Genio and Fran Bonifacino, and their family.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Chico Friends of the Library, PO Box 6952, Chico, CA 95927. www.chicolibrary.org/memorial-donation/. Share your thoughts online at NewtonBracewell.com.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Sept. 22, 2019