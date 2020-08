Linda Lorraine CiolinoJuly 11, 1927 - August 23, 2020SalinasLinda Ciolino of Salinas, California passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 23, 2020, after a short illness.Linda was born in San Francisco, CA on July 11, 1927, to Davee and Carmela DeMartini. She was the middle of three children. During high school, she met the love of her life, John Ciolino. They married in 1945 when John was in the service and were married for 60 years until John's passing in 2005. They lived in San Francisco, CA then San Carlos, CA, and raised 2 children, Sandra and David. The family moved in 1967, when John's employer, McCormick – Schilling built a new plant in Salinas.Linda enjoyed working as a sales clerk for See's Candies as well as being the local Avon lady for over 50 years. She was active in her parish, St Joseph's Church, acting for many years as hostess for social gatherings after mass. She also was a member of the Garden Club of Corral de Tierra and San Benancio and an active member of the Friendship Club.Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Carmela and Davee, her husband John, her sister, Della, her daughter, Sandra, and her grandson Jeff.She is survived by her brother, Victor, her son David (Carla), 5 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandson, and many nieces and nephews.Public Visitation will be held at Struve & Laporte Funeral Chapel, 41 W. San Luis Street, Salinas, CA 93901 on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, from 1pm to 4pm.Private Rosary will be held on Tuesday. Private Burial Service with family only will be held the following day.In lieu of flowers, please consider giving donations to the American Heart Association or American Cancer Society in her name.Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com