Lloyd Leonard Love, Jr.
July 8, 1953 - November 25, 2019
Seaside
Lloyd Leonard Love Jr., (66) a lifetime Monterey County resident, passed away unexpectedly on November 25th. Lloyd was a retired mechanic for the City of Seaside. Lloyd is survived by his brothers, Lawrence Leo Love of Santa Ana, CA, and Leland Love of Westminster, CA and their 4 nieces, 2 nephews, 2 great nieces and 2 great nephews.
His memorial service will be held at Bayonet/Black Horse Golf Course, 1 McClure Way, Seaside on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:30 am. In lieu of flowers the family requests you make a donation to in Lloyd's memory.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Dec. 8, 2019