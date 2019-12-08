Monterey Herald Obituaries
Bermudez Family Funerals
475 Washington St., A
Monterey, CA 93940
831-324-0404
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:30 AM
Bayonet/Black Horse Golf Course
1 McClure Way
Seaside, CA
1953 - 2019
Lloyd Leonard Love, Jr.
July 8, 1953 - November 25, 2019
Seaside
Lloyd Leonard Love Jr., (66) a lifetime Monterey County resident, passed away unexpectedly on November 25th. Lloyd was a retired mechanic for the City of Seaside. Lloyd is survived by his brothers, Lawrence Leo Love of Santa Ana, CA, and Leland Love of Westminster, CA and their 4 nieces, 2 nephews, 2 great nieces and 2 great nephews.
His memorial service will be held at Bayonet/Black Horse Golf Course, 1 McClure Way, Seaside on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:30 am. In lieu of flowers the family requests you make a donation to in Lloyd's memory.
www.bermudezfamilyfunerals.com


Published in The Monterey Herald on Dec. 8, 2019
