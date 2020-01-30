|
|
Lois Campbell
Aug. 4, 1927 - Jan. 15, 2020
Carmel Valley and Moraga
Lois passed away January 15, 2020, in California following a short illness. Born in 1927 in Colorado, she grew up on a small family farm, attended school in a one-room schoolhouse and won the state spelling bee in high school. Her academic achievements earned her a scholarship to the University of Redlands where she graduated with a degree in English, and established a passion for reading and writing that continued throughout her life.
Lois met her future husband Ken at Sequoia National Park where they both had summer jobs. Their attraction for one another blossomed and they married in 1951. Ken's career in the nuclear power industry led to frequent moves that included Washington, Idaho, Ontario Canada, Maryland and California. Lois was active in the American Association of University Women, holding several executive positions in local chapters. They retired to Carmel Valley, enjoying the company of their friends in the Monterey area.
Lois made friends easily throughout her 92 years, and was well known for her positive attitude on life. She is survived by her sons Clay, Ken, Sam and Steve; granddaughters Anna, Caroline, Mea and Molly; and grandsons Colin and Chris. The family will hold a celebration of her remarkable life this spring, and she will be interned at Cementerio El Encinal in Monterey with Ken who passed away in 2010. Lois requested memorial donations be made to Hospice of the East Bay - www.hospiceeastbay.org.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Jan. 30, 2020