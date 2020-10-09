Loraine Wheeler-Alford

Loraine Wheeler-Alford98Nipomo, CALoraine Wheeler-Alford, 98 years old, passed peacefully on October 2, 2020, In Nipomo, CA. A child of the Dust Bowl, she was born in 1922 to Ilef and Effie Spaulding in Checotah, OK, the eldest daughter of 10 children. A long-time resident of Salinas, she married Maurice "Al" Alford in 1998. Afterward, they moved to Nipomo. Loraine remained active throughout her long life. As a member of the Church of Christ, she was a dedicated Sunday School Teacher and a fundraiser for the Associated Women for Pepperdine University. When she was in her 80's she started a new chapter of Red Hats in Nipomo. She is survived by her husband Maurice Alford, two children, Marilyn Redman and Robert Page, 7 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, her Sister Kathy Dunn, and three brothers, Billy, Jimmy, and Curtis Spaulding. Her son Vernon Page preceded her in 2003. Her burial will take place at Arroyo Grande cemetery on October 13.