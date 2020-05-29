Lorenzo Jackson
1956 - 2020
Lorenzo Jackson
April 18, 1956 - April 26, 2020
Seaside, California
Lorenzo "Butch" Jackson is now resting in peace. On April 26, 2020, Butch ended his battle with cancer. He fought a good fight.
He is survived by his mother, Lillie Jackson, brother, Jonas Jr., and sister, Rosalind. Also daughters Jasmine and Elizabeth, 7 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild.
A memorial service is being planned.


Published in Monterey Herald Obits on May 29, 2020.
