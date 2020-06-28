Lorita MillerDecember 23, 1932 - May 7, 2020Pebble Beach and San MateoLorita passed away on May 7, 2020 at the age of 87 in her San Mateo home. A resident of the Monterey Peninsula for more than 28 years, she and her late husband, Larry, loved hiking Point Lobos and exploring Big Sur, or picnicking with a view of the Pacific at Bird Rock. She met Larry while studying at Santa Rosa Junior College. Larry and Lorita were married for 63 years until his passing in 2017. An active member of the Peninsula Club for many years, she made many close friends with whom she stayed in touch even after moving out of the area in 2018. Lorita served as President of the club from 2010-2011. She loved wildflowers, bonsai, and talking politics and business. She frequently contributed letters to the Opinion page of the Herald. Lorita was born in Oakland, California to Eugene S. Thorne III, and Amelia Thorne. She is survived by her daughter Elizabeth McGrath (nee Miller), Elizabeth's two children Emily and Addison, and her son Thomas Miller, his wife Raquel, and their three children Lauren, Julia and Megan.