Louie M. Montes "Monty"
May 13, 1937 - June 17, 2020
Salinas
Louie M. Montes "Monty" passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at his home on June 17, 2020. He was called by our Lord at the age of 83.
He was born in 1937 in Los Angeles, CA. Louie was preceded in death by, his two young precious daughters Maria and Lucy. Louie is survived by his loving wife, Minh Tam Montes of 54 years. He also leaves four daughters and their husbands. Lisa and (Roy) of Marina. Kim and (Jeff) of Virginia, Lena and (Rene) of Salinas, and Debbie and (George) of Salinas. His nine grandchildren Louie, Hana, Marissa, Gunnar, Connor, Alicia, Ronin, Kayla, and Madison. Two great-grandchildren Alanna and Michael. We will forever cherish and miss our dear Papa. Louie also leaves behind his sister Gloria and her husband Leonard (and children) of Pico Rivera.
Louie enlisted in 1953 in the United States Army and retired in 1977. Louie served 4 tours in Vietnam and was awarded two Bronze Star Medals with "V" Device for heroism in connection with military operations against a hostile force. Louie also received two Purple Heart Medals and the Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, and the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross. After serving in airborne units, U.S. Army Special Forces, and completing his last tour in Vietnam, he then served as a Senior Drill Sergeant at Fort Ord. Additional badges he was awarded include the Combat Infantry Badge and Master Parachute Badge. After retirement from the U.S. Army, Louie went to work for the County of Monterey. A lifelong Republican he believed in the greatness of our country and he was a true patriot and a constitutional conservative.
Louie was proud to have been of service to his country. He was a dear friend to many, and everyone that knew him understood the deep love he had for his family. He was a wonderful father to his daughters and was extremely proud of the strong women he helped raise. Louie loved his wife Minh Tam, from the moment he saw her until his last moments on this earth. He will be forever in our hearts and dearly missed.
Visitation is at Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 W. San Luis St., Salinas, CA. 93901 on Thursday, June 25, 2020, from 3pm to 7pm.
Mass will be held at 9:30 am at Sacred Heart Parish, 22 Stone St., Salinas, CA. 93901 on Friday, June 26, 2020.
Burial to follow at Mission Memorial Park, 1915 Ord Grove Avenue, Seaside, CA. 93955.
Published in Monterey Herald Obits on Jun. 25, 2020.