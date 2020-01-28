|
Louis Anthony Souza
June 13, 1928 ~ January 20, 2020
Salinas, CA
Louis Anthony Souza, 91, was called to his Heavenly Home surrounded by loving members of his family. Louis was born to Constantino (Gus) and Adelaide Silva Souza. He was very proud of his Portuguese heritage.
At a very young age, Lou knew he wanted to work in the carpentry trade. Taking woodshop classes in school confirmed his love of construction. Lou graduated from Monterey High in 1945. Shortly after graduation, he began working for Geyer Construction, later becoming Vice President and Partner with Geyer. He took pride in the many construction projects he was involved with - including banks, shopping centers, churches, office buildings, lodging, schools and custom homes.
When his children were younger, Lou enjoyed taking them camping, fishing & water skiing. He shared his passion of hunting with his son Martin. He took great joy in supporting their sports teams and activities.
As an avid hunter, Lou enjoyed many hunting trips in the States, Africa and other continents.
Lou belonged to the Monterey Elks Lodge, Monterey Host Lions Club, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Safari Club International, Ducks Unlimited, CA Deer Assoc. and many other organizations. He also served on the Board of Directors at Community Bank for many years.
Lou is survived by his wife of 39 years, Shirley; daughters Valerie Souza, Annette Biggs (Cory), son Martin Souza (Lori), stepchildren, Sheree Willis, Tamara Butt & Mark Tanner (Sherie). He as loved by many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is also survived by the mother of his children, Dorothy Souza.
Visitation will be Weds, Jan 29 from 3-6pm with a Rosary at 6pm at Mission Mortuary. Funeral will be Thurs, Jan 30 at 1pm at St. Francis Xavier Church in Seaside.
Memorial donations may be made to VNA & Hospice, 45 Plaza Circle, Salinas CA 93901 or to , 2290 N. First St, Suite 101, San Jose CA 95131.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Jan. 28, 2020