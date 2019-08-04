|
|
Dr. Louise Friend
July 18, 1929 - July 12, 2019
Carmel
Louise Friend passed away three days after suffering a stroke at her home. Louise was born in Accident, Maryland. Her father was a 2 term state senator and her mother was a teacher. She played basketball in college, met her husband at Duke Medical School, gave birth to her 5 sons during her medical training and practiced Dermatology in Monterey for over 50 years. She enjoyed hosting her extended family, playing tennis and traveling. She is survived by her sons Ford Pollard (Lourdes), Kaese Pollard (Trici), Tom Pollard, Bob Pollard (Peggy), John Pollard (Laura), 8 grandchildren and one great grandson. A celebration of life service will be held at the Community Church of the Monterey Peninsula, 4590 Carmel Valley Road at 2 pm on Saturday August 24th. The service is open to all who loved her.
Lucien Oldenburg
View the online memorial for Dr. Louise Friend
Published in The Monterey Herald on Aug. 4, 2019