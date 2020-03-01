|
|
Lt. Col. Ralph Neal
Nov. 29, 1920 – Dec. 27, 2019
Monterey
A LIFE IN SERVICE.
On Dec. 27, Ralph B. Neal slipped the surly bonds of earth one last time and joined the love of his life, Joyce Neal. Ralph was born Nov. 29, 1920, in Mankato, MN. He lost his father to a train accident when he was 2 years old. His mother, Pearl, then married Thomas Groves and he was raised in Franklin, OH where his 3 sisters and one brother were born.
Late in the 30s he saw trouble on the horizon and on March 22, 1938 enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps (USMC). He saw service as a radio operator on board the USS Idaho in 1940 and as an instructor for the Radio Operators' School in 1941. In 1941 and 1942 he was a student at the Naval Radio Material School. While stationed at Camp Pendleton, he met his future bride, Hazel Joyce Neal. They married on Dec. 24, 1941, prior to his deployment.
From 1942 to 1944, he served as a radio technician with the 9th AAA Defense Battalion in the South Pacific. While serving on the island of New Georgia, he found out the tank platoon was short of a radio/gunner, he studied the 50 caliber machine gun and volunteered for the job. He participated in 4 engagements in the course of 3 days. For putting himself "in harm's way" outside of his assigned responsibilities, he was awarded the Silver Star.
After the war, he was Officer in Charge of various Supply Depot sections. In 1947, he was assigned to Johns-Hopkins University, Applied Physics Laboratory where he worked on missile telemetry and guidance receivers and radars. His only son was born in 1947. In 1950 he was assigned to the USMC Guided Missile Test Unit at China Lake where he was the Unit Telemetry Officer and the Missile Guidance Officer. From 1951-1954 he was assigned to the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, CA, where he earned a Master of Science degree in Engineering Electronics. From 1954 to 1955, he was posted to Korea where he was the Radar, and Communications and Electronics Officer of a USMC Anti-aircraft Battalion. From 1955-1959 he was the Missile Officer and Data Processing System Officer, Communications and Electronics Branch, G-4 Division, Headquarters, U.S. Marine Corps.
Ralph retired from the Marine Corps on May 31, 1959 and moved to Canoga Park to work for Litton Industries, Data Systems Division.
While in southern California, he began boating and joined the Coast Guard Auxiliary. In about 1966, he won a contract for Litton Industries to provide scientific support to the Army's Combat Development Command – Experimentation Command and he moved to Monterey. From there he was moved to manage the Litton facility in Lubbock, TX. Here he pursued another love by learning to fly. After Lubbock, he was sent to manage a facility in College Park, MD and finally to Sepulveda, CA. In 1985, he retired after 25 years with Litton Industries and returned to Monterey, with his wife, Joyce.
As a former Division 6 Commander of 11th Coast Guard Auxiliary District North and National Division Chief of Advanced Training Courses, Ralph was recently honored for his 55 years of service with the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary. During these 55 years, he served as:
1) Coast Guard Auxiliary instructor pilot and aircraft commander for 25+ years during which he participated in over 40 Search and Rescue Patrols.
2) Vessel Safety Inspector for 30+ years where he inspected well over 500 vessels and instructed the owners of the vessels of their vessel's safety deficiencies.
3) Certified Auxiliary Instructor, teaching Boating Safety classes to the public for well over 1000 hours.
4) Boat Facility Coxswain for 12+ years during which he assisted innumerable vessels in difficulty on Monterey Bay.
5) Member of Civil Air Patrol, searching for downed aircraft and transporting human organs for transplants.
Ralph also recently received numerous local honors:
1) Recognized by Defense Language Institute's senior leadership for World War II service and heroism.
2) Recognized by Leadership of Naval Postgraduate School for World War II service.
3) Awarded honorary position of Long Glass Presenter at the commissioning of new Coast Guard Cutter Robert Ward.
No other single Auxiliarist devoted more dedication, time and love to his country and fellow Auxiliarists than Ralph.
In Monterey, he continued his flying activities and in 1986 joined the Monterey Fliers, giving generously of his time, serving on the Board, sharing his radio and maintenance expertise, and providing flight instruction to members. He was also a member-in-good standing in the Monterey Navy Flying Club.
In addition, he was a member of the Marina Rotary Club for over 25 years and served almost forever as the Sgt At Arms, which he loved. His Rotary activities included flying a small plane to Air Fair events and assisting with numerous Rotary events.
Ralph is survived by his son, Stephen (Audrey); grandchildren Jason Wing (Amber), Kalika Ahuja & Anthony Pineda; great grandchildren, Connor & Aaylah; his twin sisters Jeane and Jane. He is predeceased by sister Ida and younger brother Tommy. He will be greatly missed by his good friend and companion, Ruby Pineda.
Celebration of Life will be at 11AM on March 14, 2020 at the Old Whaling Station Adobe, 391 Decatur St., Monterey.
View the online memorial for Lt. Col. Ralph Neal
Published in The Monterey Herald on Mar. 1, 2020